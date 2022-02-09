Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa is a newly built property on Koh Samui. The hotel is just four kilometers from the city center, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. The hotel is designed with a trendy life-style concept perfect for couples or families. The facilities and services provided by Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. A selection of top-class facilities such as tours, a shared lounge and TV area, safety deposit boxes, 24-hour room service, and lockers can be enjoyed at the hotel. Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa offers a total of 23 villas and suites with spacious rooms featuring great amenities with close attention to detail. Friendly and attentive hotel staff are willing to offer personalized services. When looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, look no further than Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa.