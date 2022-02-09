ロイヤルビーチブティックリゾートアンドスパ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ロイヤルビーチブティックリゾートアンドスパは、サムイ島に新しく建てられたホテルです。ホテルは市内中心部からわずか4kmで、空港までは通常30分ほどかかります。ホテルは、カップルや家族に最適なトレンディなライフスタイルのコンセプトで設計されています。ロイヤルビーチブティックリゾートアンドスパが提供する施設とサービスは、お客様に快適な滞在をお約束します。ホテルでは、ツアー、共用ラウンジとテレビエリア、セーフティボックス、24時間対応のルームサービス、ロッカーなどのトップクラスの施設を利用できます。ロイヤルビーチブティックリゾートアンドスパには、細部にまで気を配った素晴らしいアメニティを備えた広々とした客室を備えた、合計23のヴィラとスイートがあります。フレンドリーで気配りのあるホテルのスタッフは、個別のサービスを喜んで提供します。サムイで快適で便利な宿泊施設をお探しの場合は、ロイヤルビーチブティックリゾートアンドスパをお勧めします。

