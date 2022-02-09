SAMUI TEST & GO

CHUZ Villas Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.4
通过
15条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 0
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 1
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 2
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 3
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 4
CHUZ Villas Samui - Image 5
+17 相片
快速反应
5,000% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系CHUZ Villas Samui以优先方式，以及CHUZ Villas Samui从你会直接收取货款。

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, nightlife, restaurants district of Koh Samui, CHUZ Villas Samui is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Only 9 km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. CHUZ Villas Samui offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, kitchen. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. All rooms include closet, towels, slippers, separate living room, flat screen television to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's outdoor pool, indoor pool, children's playground, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Koh Samui, make CHUZ Villas Samui your home away from home.

便利设施/功能

  • Balcony, WIFI, Garden, Electricity
地址/地图

206/49 Moo 4 Lamai Beach, Sub-district Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

