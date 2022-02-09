Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到17预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Samui Garden Home Hotel以优先方式，以及Samui Garden Home Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Standard Type 70 m² ฿7,600 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK

Samui Garden Home Hotel is located just a few kilometers from the noise of Lamai Beach. Featuring 20 luxurious rental houses amidst the tranquility of nature, all the rooms are stylishly designed with a harmonious touch of beautiful oriental Thai décor and perfectly blended with modern facilities at affordable prices. Some of the famous attractions within the vicinity include Namuang Waterfall, Butterfly Garden, Big Buddha Temple, Hin Ta-Hin Yai, and Hin Lad Waterfall. Getting to the more popular beaches is easy with rental bikes or cars, and at the end of the day, you are guaranteed a peaceful night's rest.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Samui Garden Home Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Samui Garden Home Hotel 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1