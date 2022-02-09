Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
这家酒店最近收到17预订请求。 赶快！
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Samui Garden Home Hotel以优先方式，以及Samui Garden Home Hotel从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Samui Garden Home Hotel is located just a few kilometers from the noise of Lamai Beach. Featuring 20 luxurious rental houses amidst the tranquility of nature, all the rooms are stylishly designed with a harmonious touch of beautiful oriental Thai décor and perfectly blended with modern facilities at affordable prices. Some of the famous attractions within the vicinity include Namuang Waterfall, Butterfly Garden, Big Buddha Temple, Hin Ta-Hin Yai, and Hin Lad Waterfall. Getting to the more popular beaches is easy with rental bikes or cars, and at the end of the day, you are guaranteed a peaceful night's rest.