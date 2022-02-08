피스 라구나 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 44 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 피스 라구나 리조트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 피스 라구나 리조트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Please check your mail box, junk mail or spam mail for our reply or confirmation email. No cancellation 24 hrs prior to arrival. Late cancellation charge of 100% of the total amount. For any refunds it is subject to transaction fee and currency exchange. Payment by OMISE payment link system- a secured way of paying online.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults Standard Room - Krabi Airport 36 m² ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

소액 예금

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults Standard Room - Phuket Airport 36 m² ฿18,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿7,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,400 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room - Krabi Airport 50 m² ฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room - Phuket Airport 50 m² ฿21,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Cottage - Phuket Airport 60 m² ฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿8,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Cottage - Krabi Airport 60 m² ฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Cottage - Phuket Airport 70 m² ฿28,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿-1 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Cottage - Krabi Airport 70 m² ฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Private Cottage - Krabi Airport 75 m² ฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,200 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Private Cottage - Phuket Airport 75 m² ฿31,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿9,700 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,700 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니

목욕통

커피 머신

커넥팅 룸

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

소액 예금

어린이를위한 소액

채식 식사

작업 공간

피스 라구나 리조트(Peace Laguna Resort)는 자연의 조화를 활용한 숙박 시설을 제공하여 크라비로의 잊지 못할 여행을 더할 수 있음을 자랑스럽게 생각합니다. 총 149개의 객실과 코티지가 있으며, 각 객실은 멋진 전망을 제공하는 평화로운 호수 옆에 있습니다. 각 객실은 천연 티크 바닥과 천연 패브릭을 포함한 고급 자재로 최고 수준으로 제작되었습니다. 구내에는 3개의 수영장, 어린이 공간, 태국 및 세계 각국의 요리를 제공하는 올데이 레스토랑이 있습니다. 적어도 한 번의 다이빙 여행 없이는 크라비 여행을 완료할 수 없으며 리조트 다이빙 샵에서 레슨을 예약할 수 있습니다. 피스 라구나 리조트 예약을 계속하려면 보안 온라인 양식에 도착 및 출발 날짜를 입력하십시오.

어메니티 / 특징 3 pools with kids pool

2 outlets - Rice an Spice and Lagoon Restaurant

wifi

Lobby Bar

Ballroom and meeting rooms

Maya Spa

Kids corner and playground

24 hrs reception

24 hrs security

Tour and Transfer counter

Library

