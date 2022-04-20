PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Platinum Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
通过
2193条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 0
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 1
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 2
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 3
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 4
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 5
+28 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a first class property fully furnished to an excellent, modern and comfortable standard. With its convenient location, a mere 5 minutes stroll to Walking Street and Pattaya Bay, the main entertainment and shopping district is within easy reach. This Pattaya hotel has 270 guestrooms, featuring a 32” flat-screen television, a DVD player, free wireless Internet access and an array of modern facilities. Guests will enjoy a tropical garden, a large freeform swimming pool with waterslides, swim-up bar, a lap pool, and 2 Jacuzzis. The hotel offers all-day dining at Zia Restaurant, serving a great selection of delicious Mediterranean and Asian favorites, while the pool bar provides guests with refreshing tropical drinks, snacks, and room services until 11:00 PM. Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of on-site facilities.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nova Platinum Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nova Platinum Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

562 Moo 10, Pratamnak Road, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

合作伙伴酒店

Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7

33 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4

1094 评论
฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU