PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Platinum Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
оценка с
2193
Обновление April 20, 2022
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 0
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 1
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 2
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 3
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 4
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 5
+28 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a first class property fully furnished to an excellent, modern and comfortable standard. With its convenient location, a mere 5 minutes stroll to Walking Street and Pattaya Bay, the main entertainment and shopping district is within easy reach. This Pattaya hotel has 270 guestrooms, featuring a 32” flat-screen television, a DVD player, free wireless Internet access and an array of modern facilities. Guests will enjoy a tropical garden, a large freeform swimming pool with waterslides, swim-up bar, a lap pool, and 2 Jacuzzis. The hotel offers all-day dining at Zia Restaurant, serving a great selection of delicious Mediterranean and Asian favorites, while the pool bar provides guests with refreshing tropical drinks, snacks, and room services until 11:00 PM. Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of on-site facilities.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Nova Platinum Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Nova Platinum Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

562 Moo 10, Pratamnak Road, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Отели-партнеры

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
рейтинг с
261 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
рейтинг с
33 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
рейтинг с
1094 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
рейтинг с
153 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU