Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2
waardering met
2193 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 20, 2022
Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a first class property fully furnished to an excellent, modern and comfortable standard. With its convenient location, a mere 5 minutes stroll to Walking Street and Pattaya Bay, the main entertainment and shopping district is within easy reach. This Pattaya hotel has 270 guestrooms, featuring a 32” flat-screen television, a DVD player, free wireless Internet access and an array of modern facilities. Guests will enjoy a tropical garden, a large freeform swimming pool with waterslides, swim-up bar, a lap pool, and 2 Jacuzzis. The hotel offers all-day dining at Zia Restaurant, serving a great selection of delicious Mediterranean and Asian favorites, while the pool bar provides guests with refreshing tropical drinks, snacks, and room services until 11:00 PM. Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of on-site facilities.

Adres / kaart

562 Moo 10, Pratamnak Road, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

