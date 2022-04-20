追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a first class property fully furnished to an excellent, modern and comfortable standard. With its convenient location, a mere 5 minutes stroll to Walking Street and Pattaya Bay, the main entertainment and shopping district is within easy reach. This Pattaya hotel has 270 guestrooms, featuring a 32” flat-screen television, a DVD player, free wireless Internet access and an array of modern facilities. Guests will enjoy a tropical garden, a large freeform swimming pool with waterslides, swim-up bar, a lap pool, and 2 Jacuzzis. The hotel offers all-day dining at Zia Restaurant, serving a great selection of delicious Mediterranean and Asian favorites, while the pool bar provides guests with refreshing tropical drinks, snacks, and room services until 11:00 PM. Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of on-site facilities.