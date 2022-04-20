PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Platinum Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.2

2193レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 0
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 1
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 2
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 3
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 4
Nova Platinum Hotel - Image 5
+28 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is a first class property fully furnished to an excellent, modern and comfortable standard. With its convenient location, a mere 5 minutes stroll to Walking Street and Pattaya Bay, the main entertainment and shopping district is within easy reach. This Pattaya hotel has 270 guestrooms, featuring a 32” flat-screen television, a DVD player, free wireless Internet access and an array of modern facilities. Guests will enjoy a tropical garden, a large freeform swimming pool with waterslides, swim-up bar, a lap pool, and 2 Jacuzzis. The hotel offers all-day dining at Zia Restaurant, serving a great selection of delicious Mediterranean and Asian favorites, while the pool bar provides guests with refreshing tropical drinks, snacks, and room services until 11:00 PM. Nova Platinum Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of on-site facilities.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Nova Platinum Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Nova Platinum Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

562 Moo 10, Pratamnak Road, Banglamung, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

パートナーホテル

Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
との評価
33 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
との評価
1094 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU