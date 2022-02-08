PATTAYA TEST & GO

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
通过
958条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+43 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到14预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)以优先方式，以及Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 54
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) is a beautifully constructed property featuring traditional Thai designs. It is located on the more private Jomtien Beach and offers direct access to white sands, making it ideal for a beach getaway. The setting is conveniently close to the shopping and nightlife areas and popular tourist attractions nearby include the Underwater Aquarium, Alangkarn Theatre, and Nongnuch Tropical Garden. Families traveling with young children might like to visit the Khao Khaew Open Zoo. All rooms are modernly equipped with cable TV and mini bar while on-site recreational facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

256 Moo 4, Najomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8

648 评论
฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU