Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 14 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 54 m² ฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿19,000 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) is a beautifully constructed property featuring traditional Thai designs. It is located on the more private Jomtien Beach and offers direct access to white sands, making it ideal for a beach getaway. The setting is conveniently close to the shopping and nightlife areas and popular tourist attractions nearby include the Underwater Aquarium, Alangkarn Theatre, and Nongnuch Tropical Garden. Families traveling with young children might like to visit the Khao Khaew Open Zoo. All rooms are modernly equipped with cable TV and mini bar while on-site recreational facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified).

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색