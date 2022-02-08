PATTAYA TEST & GO

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
Bewertung mit
958 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+43 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
100% ANZAHLUNG

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 14 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) , und Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 54
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) is a beautifully constructed property featuring traditional Thai designs. It is located on the more private Jomtien Beach and offers direct access to white sands, making it ideal for a beach getaway. The setting is conveniently close to the shopping and nightlife areas and popular tourist attractions nearby include the Underwater Aquarium, Alangkarn Theatre, and Nongnuch Tropical Garden. Families traveling with young children might like to visit the Khao Khaew Open Zoo. All rooms are modernly equipped with cable TV and mini bar while on-site recreational facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified).

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

256 Moo 4, Najomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
648 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
Bewertung mit
153 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
Bewertung mit
261 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
Bewertung mit
8 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU