Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
958 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 54
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) is a beautifully constructed property featuring traditional Thai designs. It is located on the more private Jomtien Beach and offers direct access to white sands, making it ideal for a beach getaway. The setting is conveniently close to the shopping and nightlife areas and popular tourist attractions nearby include the Underwater Aquarium, Alangkarn Theatre, and Nongnuch Tropical Garden. Families traveling with young children might like to visit the Khao Khaew Open Zoo. All rooms are modernly equipped with cable TV and mini bar while on-site recreational facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified).

Address / Map

256 Moo 4, Najomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

