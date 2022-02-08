PATTAYA TEST & GO

Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
คะแนนจาก
958
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) - Image 5
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 54
฿27,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified) is a beautifully constructed property featuring traditional Thai designs. It is located on the more private Jomtien Beach and offers direct access to white sands, making it ideal for a beach getaway. The setting is conveniently close to the shopping and nightlife areas and popular tourist attractions nearby include the Underwater Aquarium, Alangkarn Theatre, and Nongnuch Tropical Garden. Families traveling with young children might like to visit the Khao Khaew Open Zoo. All rooms are modernly equipped with cable TV and mini bar while on-site recreational facilities include a pool, Jacuzzi, fitness center and bar. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified).

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

256 Moo 4, Najomtien, Sattahip, Na Jomtien, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

