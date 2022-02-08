SAMUI TEST & GO

Chura Samui

Samui
8.2

1106レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable (The guest will be charged the total price of the reservation if they cancel at any time)

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Double or Twin Room 44
฿21,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
1 bedroom Suite 70
฿35,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

