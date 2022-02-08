SAMUI TEST & GO

Chura Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
waardering met
1106 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Chura Samui - Image 0
Chura Samui - Image 1
Chura Samui - Image 2
Chura Samui - Image 3
Chura Samui - Image 4
Chura Samui - Image 5
+32 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 21 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Chura Samui Chura Samui zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable (The guest will be charged the total price of the reservation if they cancel at any time)

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Double or Twin Room 44
฿21,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximaal 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
1 bedroom Suite 70
฿35,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chura Samui , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chura Samui
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
waardering met
438 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
waardering met
1159 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
waardering met
44 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
waardering met
1578 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
KC Beach Club & zwembadvilla's
7.7
waardering met
289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
waardering met
268 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Villa's in Samujana
9.3
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU