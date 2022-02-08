Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Chura Samui อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Chura Samui จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.