Chura Samui

Samui
8.2
คะแนนจาก
1106
February 8, 2022
Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

