SAMUI TEST & GO

Chura Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
Bewertung mit
1106 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 21 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Chura Samui , und Chura Samui wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable (The guest will be charged the total price of the reservation if they cancel at any time)

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Double or Twin Room 44
฿21,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
1 bedroom Suite 70
฿35,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
Adresse / Karte

99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

