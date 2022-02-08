SAMUI TEST & GO

Chura Samui - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
note avec
1106 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Chura Samui - Image 0
Chura Samui - Image 1
Chura Samui - Image 2
Chura Samui - Image 3
Chura Samui - Image 4
Chura Samui - Image 5
+32 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
100% DÉPÔT

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 21 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Chura Samui de manière prioritaire, et Chura Samui percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable (The guest will be charged the total price of the reservation if they cancel at any time)

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Grand Deluxe Double or Twin Room 44
฿21,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK
Maximum de 1 Adult, 4 Children, 4 Infants
1 bedroom Suite 70
฿35,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Nestled in the heart of Chaweng, Chura Samui is an ideal spot from which to discover Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Chura Samui is committed to ensure their guests the greatest comfort. A selection of top-class facilities such as a restaurant, airport transfer, concierge, and room service can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts such as an in-room safe, refrigerator, shower, and Wi-Fi to please even the most discerning guest. The hotel's fitness center, massage parlor, garden, outdoor pool, and spa are the ideal facilities for guests to relax and unwind after a busy day. Chura Samui is a perfect place for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Samui.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Special Offer Details
  • *Daily breakfast for 2 persons
  • *Complimentary Samui Airport Pick Up
  • *Package offer included RT-PCR test fee at THB 2,200 net per person for 1 time RT-PCR test of each package at the time of the *reservation will be the payment link.
  • *Full prepayment is required at time of booking, non-refundable. Two times free amendment per booking
  • *Other terms and conditions remain as per the resort's policies.
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Chura Samui , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Chura Samui
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

99/9 Moo 2, Chaweng beach, Bohphut , Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
note avec
438 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
note avec
1159 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel J4 Samui
8.8
note avec
44 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
note avec
1578 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
KC Beach Club & Villas avec piscine
7.7
note avec
289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
note avec
268 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villas à Samujana
9.3
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU