PHUKET TEST & GO

Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.7
คะแนนจาก
10
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 0
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 2
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 3
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 4
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Image 5
+24 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, romance district of Phuket, Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is home to 5 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as locker, closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

54 Moo 4, Soi Bang Jo Nobthakheaw T. Srisoonthorn, A. Talang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

ไดมอนด์ รีสอร์ท ภูเก็ต
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โฮเทล โคโค่ ภูเก็ต บีช
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
46 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ทัวร์โรงแรมภูเก็ต
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ลยันตรา รีสอร์ท
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
10 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ขี้เหล็กภูเก็ต
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1182 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาซัวรินา ชอร์ส อพาร์ตเมนต์
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
62 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอังสนา ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1658 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมดุสิตธานี ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1728 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU