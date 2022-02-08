Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the family fun, beaches, romance district of Phuket, Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 15.3 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, postal service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is home to 5 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as locker, closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, massage, solarium. Whatever your reason for visiting Phuket, the Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.