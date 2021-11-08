Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 29 เร็วเข้า!
คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมซีเบด แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมซีเบด แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง
เดอะ ซีเบด แกรนด์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต เป็นโรงแรมระดับ 5 ดาวแห่งใหม่ ตั้งอยู่ใจกลางเมืองภูเก็ต บนเกาะภูเก็ตที่สวยงามในทะเลอันดามัน ประเทศไทย การออกแบบโรงแรมเน้นการเชื่อมโยงระหว่างภูเก็ตกับทะเลโดยรอบ …
กับทุกแง่มุมของโรงแรมที่ออกแบบมาอย่างพิถีพิถันเพื่อเตือนแขกถึงสภาพแวดล้อมที่เป็นน้ำ
เดอะ ซีเบด แกรนด์ โฮเทล ภูเก็ต
มีก้นทะเลเป็นแนวคิดหลัก โดยแขกผู้เข้าพักจะนึกถึงทะเลใต้ท้องทะเลที่เย็นสบายและเงียบสงบ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- 49 'สมาร์ททีวี
- Bathrobe and Slippers
- Free Wi-Fi High Speed Internet
- Hair Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Non-smoking room
- Private Balcony with parking view
- Rain Shower
- Safety Deposit Box
- Tea & Coffee Making Facilities
- Telephone
- Toiletries
- USB Socket
คะแนน
4.5/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมซีเบด แกรนด์ ภูเก็ต
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมซีเบด แกรนด์ ภูเก็ตดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
3.5 Deluxe Pool Access without breakfast (room only)
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The people of the hotel were very helpful with everything. Whatever problem I had they always jumped to my aid when I asked them.
- The hotel bathroom was horrible. The door to enter was so badly placed I had to squeeze by it while tucked against the counter in order to reach the toilet.
- The shower door was also a problem. I had to warm the water before entering and the shower door opened inward so that it would splash water all over the floor if I was not very careful.
- I arrived on October 31st and the new rules for quarantine changed on November 1st. But because I arrived one day early I was under the old rules and had to abide by them when others who arrived a day later did not. I was fully vaccinated and I am at a complete loss as to why I had to stay 7 days when other who arrived a day later were free to go after 1 day.
While I understand the need for quarantine for those who had not had the shot I very much don't understand why those who did have the shots had to spend more than a day under quarantine. I took every precaution before I came to Thailand by wearing a mask whenever I was out in a public setting so I wasn't exposed to the virus. I also got both shots as soon as I could. Yet I was held hostage for 7 days while others who may not have taking as much caution as I did were let go after 1 day simple because they arrived 1 day later on the calendar.
5.0 Deluxe Pool View Room with breakfast
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- สระว่ายน้ำหน้าประตูของฉัน
- ยิมที่มีประโยชน์
- อาหารอร่อย ราคาสุดคุ้ม
ตอนนี้ฉันมาที่นี่ได้มากกว่าหนึ่งสัปดาห์แล้ว และพบว่าพนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและสุภาพมาก ห้องพักสะอาดดีทุกวันและสะดวกสบายมากพร้อมสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกที่ดีโดยเฉพาะฝักบัวอาบน้ำแบบเรนชาวเวอร์ในห้องน้ำ ถ้าฉันต้องทำสิ่งนี้อีกครั้ง ฉันจะไม่รังเกียจที่จะมาที่นี่อีกแน่นอน
5.0 Deluxe Pool Access with breakfast
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- พนักงานบริการดีเยี่ยมทุกสถานี ต้อนรับอย่างอบอุ่น ห้องพักสะอาด และโรงแรมมีสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก อาหารอร่อย และราคาคุ้มค่า การสนับสนุนที่ดีเยี่ยมที่แผนกต้อนรับ ฉันมีความสุขกับการตัดสินใจครั้งนี้
ตามที่กล่าวไว้ข้างต้น ไม่มีอะไรจะบ่นสำหรับฉันเลย ฉันยืนได้เกือบ 4 สัปดาห์ตั้งแต่การเดินทางในประเทศไทยลำบาก ไม่มีวันมีเหตุผลที่จะบ่น ทุกอย่างสะอาดมาก ฉันรู้สึกปลอดภัยและได้รับการปกป้องอย่างดี แอ๊บโซลูทแนะนำและจะกลับมาอีกแน่นอนในช่วงเวลา "ปกติ" ห้างสรรพสินค้าภายใน 10 นาทีโดยสกู๊ตเตอร์และเมืองเก่าภูเก็ต ชายหาดส่วนใหญ่ภายใน 20 นาที เป็นโรงแรมที่เงียบสงบตั้งอยู่เกือบใจกลางเมือง สระว่ายน้ำที่ดีดูแลอย่างดี