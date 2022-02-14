PHUKET TEST & GO

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.6
คะแนนจาก
1
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 14, 2022
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 0
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 2
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 3
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 4
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao - Image 5
+19 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Travelers must stays at the hotel for 7 nights
  • This package included airport transfer upon arrival
  • This package excluded RT-PCR Test
  • Travelers are required to undergo 2 RT - PCR Tests.
  • All rates are prepaid and non - refundable (flexible cancellation and refundable if Thailand pass is not approved)
  • All rates are subject to government regulations changes without prior notice
  • This offer is valid for bookings made directly through www.aq.in.th only

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao is a 7-storey, 177-room newly built contemporary hotel that offers the perfect balance between nature and urban living. The hotel is located walking distance of Bang Tao pristine beaches and is minutes away from popular tourist attractions such as the popular Laguna Phuket Resort Complex and Boat Avenue. Phuket International Airport is just a short 30-minute drive from the hotel.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • 2 Rooftop Pools
  • Pool Bar
  • Fitness Center
  • Garden & Grille Bar
  • The Shop
  • Outdoor Terrace
  • Free Parking
  • Free wifi in all areas
  • Free Shuttle Service to Bang Tao Beach
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

Hotel Offer Brochure

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

111 Soi-Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU