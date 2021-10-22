Good well-sized thought out room

Great bedding

All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)

The room was cleaned extremely well every day.

Close to the beach

Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room

Good solid WiFi

Very quiet and good air-con in room.

Good covid measures in place

Online communications (for booking) are below average.

The pool is very small.

Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)

Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.

The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.

The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance. My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )

To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!) The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food. But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!

Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.