Phuket
8.4
คะแนนจาก
886
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 22, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
11 ความคิดเห็น

โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช เป็นหนึ่งในรีสอร์ทระดับ 4 ดาวเพียงแห่งเดียวบนเกาะที่ได้รับการออกแบบสำหรับทั้งการพักผ่อนและการเดินทางเพื่อธุรกิจ โดยมีน้ำทะเลสีฟ้าครามของทะเลอันดามันเพียงไม่กี่ก้าวจากสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกของโรงแรม ทำเลที่เงียบสงบทางตอนเหนือสุดของหาดกมลาทำให้เป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสำหรับการพักผ่อน ในขณะที่สถานที่ท่องเที่ยวและสถานที่สำคัญมากมายในบริเวณใกล้เคียงรับรองว่าคุณจะไม่มีวันเบื่อ - แหลมสิงห์ ภูเก็ตแฟนตาซี บาร์และร้านอาหารยอดนิยม พร้อมกิจกรรมทางน้ำมากมาย โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช มีสิ่งอำนวยสะดวกมากมายที่จะทำให้การไปพักผ่อนในภูเก็ต บาร์บนชั้นดาดฟ้าพร้อมวิวพระอาทิตย์ตกที่สวยงาม บาร์ริมสระ บริการจักรยานเช่าฟรี และห้องสปาและฟิตเนสอินบาลานซ์เป็นเพียงไม่กี่แห่งที่แตกต่างจากโรงแรมอื่นๆ ในพื้นที่ การออกแบบห้องพักทุกห้องสะท้อนเอกลักษณ์ของโรงแรมด้วยมินิบาร์ เครื่องเป่าผม โทรทัศน์จอแอลซีดี/จอพลาสม่า เครื่องชงกาแฟ/ชา และเครื่องปรับอากาศ หากคุณกำลังมองหาที่พักที่สะดวกสบายในภูเก็ต แล้วล่ะก็ ลองมาดู โนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช ที่เป็นเหมือนบ้านหลังที่สองของคุณ

คะแนน
4.6/5
ยอดเยี่ยม
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 11 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
6
ดีมาก
5
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
🇫🇷Le Faou

รีวิวเมื่อ 22/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/10/2021
5.0 Ocean Suite
แง่บวก
  • Excellent service and welcome
  • Good food at reasonable prices

Wonderful welcome and service. We were very well taken care of and guided when necessary. Our thanks to all the staff

🇫🇷Tim Murcier

รีวิวเมื่อ 12/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/10/2021
4.2 Ocean Room
แง่บวก
  • People were very kind and helpful
เชิงลบ
  • The breakfast is a disaster
  • The chair for the office in the room was way too low and I struggled to work
  • The water in the shower not warm enough
  • Rooms are small
  • no minibar

Good place, good service. But food is not that good and rooms are small. Location is very bad. But the beach is super nice

🇫🇷Patrick sauliere

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 02/10/2021
4.1 Ocean Room
แง่บวก
  • Hotel staff very good, very friendly, service great!
เชิงลบ
  • COE to come to Thailand very difficult, not easy to get tourism back to what it was!

Again Thailand, great, as usual ! To come to Thailand nightmare, very difficult not easy, tourist will go elsewhere !

🇬🇧Kevin Clive Gammon

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/09/2021
5.0 Superior King Room
แง่บวก
  • Great location and loved having my evening meal as the sun was setting.
เชิงลบ
  • None

As a means to return to Thailand I can not fault the whole stay. The room is of a very good standard and it kept that way during my stay.

🇩🇰J. Clausen

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/09/2021
4.4 Ocean Suite
แง่บวก
  • Great staff.. Service minded and friendly
  • Great location and view from hotel
เชิงลบ
  • Wifi speed really needs an upgrade

Two great weeks at this hotel and on Phuket. The sandbox idea works well, and can only recommend both hotel and sandbox

🇩🇪Michel mahler

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 12/09/2020
3.9 Ocean Room

Très bonne hôtel à conseiller pour qualité prix staff très agréable tout et très bien très bien situé

🇺🇸Harold Fred Makana Silva

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/08/2021
4.9 Superior Ocean Side
แง่บวก
  • Good customer service
เชิงลบ
  • Refund issue

Refund wasn’t submitted on transaction date 15/8/2021. Unethical and unprofessional practice upon management team.

🇭🇰Hugo Brun

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/08/2021
4.6 Superior King Room
แง่บวก
  • Super value for money
  • Gréât pool area and comfortable bed
  • Friendly service
เชิงลบ
  • Good could be improved

I loved the location, the service, the pool area and the confort of the rooms - overall a great experience

🇦🇺IAN MILLER

รีวิวเมื่อ 11/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/08/2021
4.2 Superior King Room
แง่บวก
  • Good well-sized thought out room
  • Great bedding
  • All power sockets multi-country (220~240v)
  • The room was cleaned extremely well every day.
  • Close to the beach
  • Tea/coffee/toiletries amenities in the room
  • Good solid WiFi
  • Very quiet and good air-con in room.
  • Good covid measures in place
เชิงลบ
  • Online communications (for booking) are below average.
  • The pool is very small.
  • Food in the restaurant is average and expensive (to be expected)
  • Hotel exterior and grounds need serious TLC, peeling paint, torn blinds, looks very tired in need of a serious makeover.

The room in the hotel is excellent, well-appointed and cleaned extremely well every day.

The hotel grounds need a serious upgrade, TLC and a serious update, not what I was expecting from the Novotel brand, with aged peeling paint, leaking roofs in the reception/waiting area when it rains and what looked like low upkeep/maintenance. My only real complaints come from obtaining the booking from overseas when under the time pressure of the COE they made mistakes that cost me time and money and almost my flight. (why can't they just have an all-inclusive package? )

To secure a car from the airport they wanted complete control of my credit card including photocopies of both sides, plus a passport copy and an authorisation. (No!) The food in the hotel was limited and expensive (expected) I suggest using the GRAB app for a better selection as the hotel is a long way from 7 Eleven (all closed) or street food. But if you put the exterior looks aside, the room is great and very comfortable with great bedding and very quiet and good room aircon!

Phuket is virtually deserted with very little open, so you will be treated to a very rare opportunity to experience the beaches that probably won't happen in a lifetime again, free of all the massive hoards of people that would have you fighting for a patch of sand to sit on.

🇨🇳WUSIXIAN

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 20/07/2021
5.0 Ocean Room
แง่บวก
  • สะอาด ปลอดภัย

ฉันชอบโนเวเทล เป็นครั้งแรกที่ฉันมาอาศัยอยู่ที่ภูเก็ต ฉันมีความทรงจำดีๆ กับโรงแรมนี้ ทุกเช้าเดินเล่นบนชายหาดหน้าโรงแรมหลังอาหารเช้าเป็นสิ่งที่ดีสำหรับฉันจริงๆ

🇺🇸Michael Woodley

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/08/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/07/2021
4.9 Superior King Room
แง่บวก
  • ทุกอย่าง
เชิงลบ
  • ไม่มี

ขอบคุณทุกอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ทุกอย่างที่ฉันต้องการ และไม่มีอะไรที่ฉันไม่ได้ทำ ฉันจะกลับมาอีกครั้งและอยู่ให้นานขึ้น

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

118/16 Moo 3, Tambon Kamala, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
