บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2
คะแนนจาก
1
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 0
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 2
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 3
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 4
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 5
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
8 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa ตั้งอยู่ในย่านหาดราไวย์ ห่างจากพิพิธภัณฑ์เปลือกหอยภูเก็ต 3.7 กม. โรงแรมระดับ 5 ดาวแห่งนี้มีอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรี สวนหย่อมและลานระเบียง ที่พักมีแผนกต้อนรับเปิดตลอด 24 ชม. รูมเซอร์วิส และบริการแลกเปลี่ยนเงินตราสำหรับผู้เข้าพัก

ห้องพักมีเครื่องปรับอากาศ เคเบิลทีวีจอแบน ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำ ฝักบัว เครื่องเป่าผมและโต๊ะทำงาน ที่โรงแรมแต่ละห้องมีตู้เสื้อผ้าและห้องน้ำส่วนตัว

จุดชมวิวกังหันลมอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 7 กม. ในขณะที่แหลมพรหมเทพอยู่ห่างออกไป 8 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตซึ่งอยู่ห่างจาก Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa เป็นระยะทาง 34 กม.

คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 8 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
6
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
1
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ บลู บีช แกรนด์ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
🇩🇪Karla K

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
แง่บวก     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
เชิงลบ
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
แง่บวก     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
เชิงลบ
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

รีวิวเมื่อ 06/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
แง่บวก     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
แง่บวก     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
เชิงลบ
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
เชิงลบ
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

รีวิวเมื่อ 17/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
เชิงลบ
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/09/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
แง่บวก     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
เชิงลบ
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

