BANGKOK TEST & GO

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
คะแนนจาก
29
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+44 รูปถ่าย
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 200 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok มีห้องอาหารสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งศูนย์ออกกำลังกายและบาร์ในกรุงเทพฯ โรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้มีแผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงและตู้เอทีเอ็ม ห้องพักปรับอากาศมีวิวเมืองโต๊ะทำงานอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี

ห้องพักทุกห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีโถสุขภัณฑ์ ห้องพักมีตู้เสื้อผ้า

ถนนอาหรับอยู่ห่างจาก Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok เป็นระยะทาง 1.1 กม. ในขณะที่ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเอ็มบาสซีอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 1.8 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 21 กม.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • บริการรับที่สนามบินในวันเดินทางมาถึง (มีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม)
  • ตรวจ COVID-19 2 ครั้ง (หากผลตรวจ COVID-19 เป็นบวกจะย้ายไปรพ. สมิติเวช)
  • บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง (อาจมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมหากจำเป็นต้องมีการตรวจพิเศษ)
  • WiFi ความเร็วสูง
  • ฝักบัวหรืออ่างอาบน้ำพร้อมอ่างล้างหน้า Toto
  • สมาร์ททีวี
  • บริการทำความสะอาดห้อง
  • บริการซักอบรีด (3 ชิ้นต่อวัน)
  • อาหาร 3 มื้อต่อวันจากเมนูที่เลือก
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

