Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok มีห้องอาหารสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งศูนย์ออกกำลังกายและบาร์ในกรุงเทพฯ โรงแรมระดับ 4 ดาวแห่งนี้มีแผนกต้อนรับ 24 ชั่วโมงและตู้เอทีเอ็ม ห้องพักปรับอากาศมีวิวเมืองโต๊ะทำงานอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
ห้องพักทุกห้องมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นทีวีจอแบนระบบช่องสัญญาณดาวเทียมห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีโถสุขภัณฑ์ ห้องพักมีตู้เสื้อผ้า
ถนนอาหรับอยู่ห่างจาก Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok เป็นระยะทาง 1.1 กม. ในขณะที่ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเอ็มบาสซีอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 1.8 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 21 กม.