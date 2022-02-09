BANGKOK TEST & GO

โรงแรมลักซอร์กรุงเทพ - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.6
คะแนนจาก
551
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 0
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 1
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 2
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 3
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 4
Luxor Bangkok Hotel - Image 5
+14 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
30% เงินฝาก
200 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 120 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot โรงแรมนี้ได้รับคำขอจองล่าสุด 922 เร็วเข้า!

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ โรงแรมลักซอร์กรุงเทพ อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ โรงแรมลักซอร์กรุงเทพ จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

We will take 10% for the administration cost and return 90% of the total amount.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
เหนือกว่า 32
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 3 Children, 3 Infants
การเชื่อมต่อกับครอบครัว 64
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ดูเพล็กซ์ 40
฿22,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 65
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿6,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • Netflix
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • ค่าธรรมเนียมเล็กน้อยสำหรับเด็ก
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • เสื่อโยคะ

Luxor Hotel โรงแรมสไตล์อียิปต์ตั้งอยู่ห่างจากสนามบินสุวรรณภูมิ 30 นาที เรามีห้องพัก 79 ห้องและห้องส่วนใหญ่ของเรามีระเบียงเพื่อให้แขกทุกท่านได้เพลิดเพลินในระหว่างการเข้าพัก อาหารทุกมื้อรวมอยู่ในแพ็กเกจและคุณมีสามตัวเลือกให้เลือกสำหรับทุกมื้อ เราให้บริการทั้งอาหารไทยและอาหารตะวันตกอย่างไรก็ตามหากคุณต้องการอาหารประเภทใดประเภทหนึ่งตลอดระยะเวลาที่คุณเข้าพักเช่นอาหารฮาลาลอาหารอินเดียอาหารญี่ปุ่นโปรดติดต่อเราเพื่อขอความช่วยเหลืออาจมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมสำหรับสิ่งนี้ มีความบันเทิงในห้องพักมากมายที่คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินได้เช่นเสื่อโยคะดัมเบลให้เช่าสาย HDMI และบัญชี Netflix เรามีตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติมซึ่งรวมอยู่ในโรงแรมของเราเท่านั้นดังนั้นโปรดสอบถามพนักงานของเราเกี่ยวกับตัวเลือกความบันเทิงเพิ่มเติม เรารู้และเข้าใจว่าช่วงเวลานี้ยากเพียงใดสำหรับทุกคนและเราจะพยายามอย่างเต็มที่เพื่อให้คุณสบายและเพลิดเพลินมากที่สุดเท่าที่จะทำได้

"อยู่เพื่อเพลิดเพลิน"

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • น้ำ
  • ชา / กาแฟ
  • อาหารว่าง
  • สาย HDMI
  • เสื่อโยคะ
  • Netflix (กรุณาสอบถามเจ้าหน้าที่เมื่อเช็คอิน)
แสดงโรงแรม AQ ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาโรงแรมในเครือ AQ ทั้งหมด 180 แห่ง
คะแนน
4.2/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 200 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
96
ดีมาก
72
เฉลี่ย
21
แย่
8
แย่มาก
3
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมลักซอร์กรุงเทพ ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมลักซอร์กรุงเทพ
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇳🇱Miranda

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/01/2022
4.5 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Quick service' great rooms' big and with a balcony
เชิงลบ
  • Food can better but for one night its fine

2 floor room a balcony and 2 tv 's with a few english channels. Microwave and a watercooker. What do you need more ;'-)

🇹🇭Anukul Y

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/02/2022
4.3 Duplex

7-day quarantine experience. Very professional with pick-up and all the PCR tests. Duplex room is spacious. Staff is responsive. Food is the highlight!

🇬🇧Richard Powell

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/01/2022
3.8 Duplex
แง่บวก     
  • Enjoyed the food and quiet
เชิงลบ
  • If you need to contact reception use the phone as message via WhatsApp are not answered

With no room service a broom would have been useful for a bit of cleaning otherwise generally happy with my stay!

🇷🇺Любовь

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 26/01/2022
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • балкон
  • Wi-fi
  • еда ( я просто выбрала,все 3 варианта)
  • возможность заказать что-то дополнительно из продуктов и напитков
  • Но главное! это менеджер Hwanjeab - она супер! Помогла решить все вопросы, очень быстро, все время на связи по Ватсапп.
เชิงลบ
  • Пол ужасен.. пришлось застелить все ковриками для йоги..

Не уверена,что ещё раз приедем в Тайланд через карантин с ребенком.. Хорошо,что отпускают гулять в сад, после получения 1 отрицательного теста ПЦР.

🇾🇪fares muthanna

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/01/2022
4.2 Superior

Nice and comfortable . Only WiFi sometimes a bit slow particularly when using laptop . Other things are completely fine

🇵🇰Aqsa Ahmad

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/01/2022
2.8 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • WiFi was very good
เชิงลบ
  • Service is very slow and not according to the customer demand.

Overall it was a comfortable stay but I wasn't satisfied with their service. Meal wasn't provided on demand.

🇩🇪Joel-Nicolai Stefan Stoehr

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/01/2022
0.6 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • No positive things.
เชิงลบ
  • All. It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

It is unacceptable that I did not get my deposit back even though I sent them a positive PCR (COVID) test.

🇪🇹Hirpo Hisense

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/01/2022
4.8 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • 100% happy to be at Luxor Bangkok Hotel and all staff help you as friendly, they know very we'll English, Their food was very nice, internet access good....and I got what I want with cheap in cost also compared to others.I will recommend some one who plan to move to Thailand to reserved here.
เชิงลบ
  • No negative...

Really nice hotel in Bangkok and recommend any one to reserved here at Luxor with cheap and nice manner with every thing is fulfilled and it going to become top reservation Hotel in Bangkok .Thank you and you are welcome.

🇵🇱DANIEL

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/01/2022
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Fantastic food, very helpful customer service. Quiet place for quarantine

Highly recommended. 👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

🇺🇸Frankie R

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/01/2022
3.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Good food
  • Fast communication through line
  • Good wifi
  • Cheap
เชิงลบ
  • Old amenities
  • Kettle didn't work

It's fine for short term but the amenities were not good and I would not stay more than one night here.

🇨🇦Mathew Winton

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
3.4 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Wifi
เชิงลบ
  • Poor communication
  • Bad food
  • Outdated
  • Dirty

Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.

Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.

Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.

The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.

The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.

🇲🇾Jason Teo

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 21/10/2022
4.7 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Pretty nice overall, I have no regret booking this place!
เชิงลบ
  • Sometimes, the reply email can be a little slow.

Overall, very satisfactory. It is a budget AQH, but a really good bang for your buck. Service is realiable.

🇨🇦Jo-Annie Elward

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
4.6 Duplex
แง่บวก     
  • Food was good (sometimes the translation was not acurate) and there was a lot of food ( delivery around 9h, 12h, 6h)
  • We had everything in the room: soap for laundry, shampoo, dental past and tooth brush, snack, etc
  • Space was good for a couple, old yes, but everything was fine
  • Nurse was really gentle
  • Really well organise: the airport pickup, the arrival, the pcr test, the check out
  • Really quiet area
เชิงลบ
  • Sometime we didn't have hot water
  • All the electric plug are far away... Bring an extention or buy one

We were happy with our quarantine... It's never fun but the space was big enough, the well organise hotel, food was good, it was a good choice! You can ask for microwave, balcony, other rental. The food arrive always warm or cold as it all prep in once! Ask for the microwave, it's worth it!!!

🇬🇧Nicholas Burnham

รีวิวเมื่อ 28/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/01/2022
2.3 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Good amouth of space
  • Functional Wifi
  • Fair number of supplies
  • Deliveries possible
เชิงลบ
  • Food was entirely inedible
  • Our food orders were incorrect every single day, often hilariously/dangerously (allergies)
  • Staff would frequently ignore and misunderstand requests, even relating to serious matters
  • Bathrooms were... bad

For a difference of a few thousand Baht, there is no reason why you should not take literally anywhere else.

🇳🇱Peter-Paul Mackus

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/01/2022
3.9 Superior

Good service from the staff, quiet place. Is not an bad place to stay for 7 days of quarantaine. good value for the price.

🇪🇸Tatiana Baptista

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 19/01/2022
2.7 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Spacious
  • Balcony
เชิงลบ
  • Food
  • Cleaning
  • Service

stayed in this hotel for my quarantine (a week) … room wasn’t completely clean , communicate with staff was complicated sometimes as their English was pretty basic( not the main problem) After receiving food cold for few days in a row and not punctually ( sometimes lunch was 12 , other 2 etc) I asked the staff if was possible to warm up the food as it arrived already cold and their answer was ‘ u can rent a microwave’ !! Some days food was nice , let’s say 3/5 but cold :/ Beds weren’t really comfortable but the room was so spacious , with balcony (extra price). They offered Netflix for free and when I asked for it they gave me an account that didn’t work , I informed them about this issue and didn’t get an answer back. Shower had some mold between the tiles and toilet was dripping in the bottom.

🇨🇦Celyne MENARD-Gardere

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/01/2022
3.2 Junior Suite
แง่บวก     
  • Very quiet
เชิงลบ
  • The kitchen’s cooktop, fan, and sink have been taken out and replaced by a counter
  • Nothing is provided for cleaning up such as microfibre cloth, paper towels, broom, cleaning product
  • One towel only FOR AN ENTIRE WEEK
  • I was asked for my temperature but no thermometer was provided…

I booked this place BECAUSE it advertised a kitchen and the photos showed a real, practical kitchen where one can prepare their meals. On arrival, I noticed the discrepancy between the photo and what my suite actually had: a microwave, a miniature fridge and an electric kettle. Messages about this were left unanswered… There were hand prints on the living room table, dirt marks on walls and doors. My feet were dirty after walking in apartment for less than an hour. A message asking for a second towel (I have long hair) went unanswered. Meals are delivered at odd hours such as breakfast coming as late as 10am… Whenever I sent a message asking for something such as a HDMI cable or WATER, I had to send and resend the message several times before it would be delivered. I did not have unreasonable expectations: I’ve done quarantine before and the other place had a working kitchen as advertised. I should have returned to that place but decided to pick something closer to where I live. Unless you’re doing Test-and-Go, I strongly suggest that you go elsewhere

🇫🇷Rul Stéphan

รีวิวเมื่อ 25/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
4.5 Family Connecting
แง่บวก     
  • Personnel très accueillant et sympathique. Chambre spacieuse
เชิงลบ
  • Nourriture trop épicées certains jours.

Un hotel bon rapport qualité prix pour notre quarantaine. Demanderait simplement un petit rafraîchissement

🇵🇱marek Walczak

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 22/01/2022
5.0 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Ice cold airco is perfect for this hot climate
เชิงลบ
  • None

Clean rooms and friendly staff. I enjoyed staying here. Would recommend and in the future I want to come back again

🇷🇺Sheptunova Kseniya

รีวิวเมื่อ 23/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 14/01/2022
4.4 Superior
แง่บวก     
  • Fast wi-fi
  • Comfortable beds
  • Any questions on WhatsApp
  • All needed things in the room
เชิงลบ
  • Choosing all food for the week before
  • No kids menu

It's cheaper than a lot of others quarantine hotels, and better quality, as i can judge. I like staying here

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

ถนน เลี่ยงเมืองปากเกร็ด Tambon Bang Phut, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi 11120

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

