รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 125 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Samitivej Hospital
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
เหนือกว่า 28m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์พร้อมระเบียง 38m²
฿38,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีทพร้อมระเบียง 48m²
฿43,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿32,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ
- ระเบียง
- ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
- ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ครัว
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- Netflix
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
Idle Residence มีห้องอาหารสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งสวนหย่อมและเฉลียง ที่พักมีแผนกต้อนรับตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงบริการรับส่งสนามบินรูมเซอร์วิสและอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรี
จังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยาอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 31 กม. ในขณะที่จังหวัดนนทบุรีอยู่ห่างจากที่พักเป็นระยะทาง 44 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติดอนเมืองซึ่งอยู่ห่างจาก The Idle Residence 29 กม.
ห้องซูพีเรีย :
28 ตร.ม. ห้องพักมีเตียงคิงไซส์ที่นุ่มสบายโต๊ะทำงานทีวีจอแบนเครื่องปรับอากาศตู้เย็นตู้นิรภัยและเครื่องเป่าผม
ห้องสุพีเรียร์พร้อมอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีเป็นการผสมผสานที่ลงตัวระหว่างความสะดวกสบายและสไตล์ที่มีวิวพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นหรือตก ห้องน้ำมีฝักบัวน้ำฝนเพื่อความสดชื่นและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำ
ห้องดีลักซ์พร้อมระเบียง:
38 ตร.ม. ห้องพักพร้อมพื้นที่ใช้สอยห้องครัวโต๊ะทำงานทีวีจอแบนเครื่องปรับอากาศตู้เย็นตู้นิรภัยและเครื่องเป่าผม
แต่ละห้องมีสิ่งจำเป็นเพื่อความสะดวกสบายที่สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยโซฟาริมหน้าต่างบานใหญ่ อินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สายฟรีจะเชื่อมต่อกับโต๊ะทำงานแยกต่างหาก ห้องน้ำมีฝักบัวน้ำฝนเพื่อความสดชื่นและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำ
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีทพร้อมระเบียง:
พื้นที่ 48 ตร.ม. ห้องมีห้องนอนและห้องนั่งเล่นแยกเป็นสัดส่วนห้องครัวขนาดเล็กพื้นที่ทำงานทีวีจอแบนเครื่องปรับอากาศตู้เย็นตู้นิรภัยและเครื่องเป่าผม
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีทสไตล์โมเดิร์นกว้างขวางพร้อมแสงธรรมชาติ พื้นที่นั่งเล่นมากมายพร้อมโซฟา Wi-Fi ฟรีและวิวพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นหรือตก ห้องน้ำมีฝักบัวน้ำฝนเพื่อความสดชื่นและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำ
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- ** คุณสมบัติด้านล่างนี้ใช้สำหรับ ASQ Stay **
- "Alternative Quarantine Package"
- Turn your Alternative Quarantine experience into a relaxing retreat North of Bangkok city. In partnership with Samitivej Hospital, The Idle Hotel & Residence offers the Test &Go Day1st, Day5th, 8,11, and 15 nights certified stay experience with spacious rooms with balconies, thoroughly sanitized airport transfer, COVID tests, 3x meal plans, health screening, and more.
- Package 1-night quarantine for 1st day of stay ( Day5 )
- Free airport pick up to the hotel (sharing with max. 3 persons)
- 1 time for RT –PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 1-night quarantine for 5th day of stay ( Day5 )
- 1 time for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- Package 5 Nights 6 Days quarantine (Day 1 - 5)
- 2 times for RT-PCR Tests as per revised Government rules
- Special designed set menu for 1 meal per day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 Nights package
- **Vaccinated (2 doses) 15 days or more prior to arrival to Thailand with vaccine certificate**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 8 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning after the negative test (1 time)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
- 11 Nights package
- **Travelers that have not completed full vaccine dosage, or travel with children that are not vaccinated**
- All-Inclusive of:
- Includes 2x Covid tests.
- Free airport pick up to the hotel
- Free car transfer to post ASQ destination (up to 70 km. from the hotel)
- Special designed set menu daily 3 meals/day
- Premium Wifi
- Free Netflix account during your stay
- 24-hour Personal Idle service assistant
- 11 days Guest room and bathroom amenities
- 24 Hour standby nursing service (by Samitivej Hospital)
- Free doctor consultant through Telemedical service
- Room cleaning service on Day 4 and Day 7 (2 times)
- Large relaxing with Gym, Swimming pool relaxing area, Putting green, Onsen
คะแนน
4.0/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 27 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ดิไอเดิลเรสซิเดนซ์
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
4.8 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Room was spacious, needed for an 8 day stay.
- None, as a quarantine hotel I would recommend it!
The staff were really helpful, even catered off-menu to our meal choices. The arranged transport was particularly helpful.
3.0 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
More time to ekserceiting pr. Day and more europ food and give more information to gest. Very good room.
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice room for the price we paid.
- Attentive service.
- Free coffee downstairs.
Two of us stayed here and since we both were working we needed separate spaced to take our calls. The bedroom and living space both had desks where we could work from. Overall I would recommend if 2 people are staying together.
0.5 Superior
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Really bad policy that I cannot cancel. I was not allowed to fly because of a positive PCR test. Then the Thai government stopped the 24hr quarantine scheme and the hotel refused to refund me.
4.1 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Nice and good service
- A lot of food
- Taxi got lost and drove backwards on a one way street to find the hote
- Hotel is Pretty old. You can see this by the old furniture and not so updated bathroom cleanness
Good service
Were able to leave the night we arrive after the pcr test was negative
There was good and enough food
3.8 Deluxe with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Efficient Electronic communication before during and after arrival
- It's a huge added cost in time and money to visit Thailand
I would not have gone through all the added admin and stress if it was for just a holiday but we needed to see my wife's family so it was necessary, please let all be vaxed and those that don't shouldn't be allowed into Thailand to mix or take up hospital space when they get sick.
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
- Personal is kind and care about customers
Our quarantine was very good.
You have choice for food .
Bed very confortable and personal very kind
4.0 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- keine ausser dass man nicht in den pool durfte. Diese Massnahme verstehe ich einfach nicht.
Alles war bestens. Die 10 Tage gingen vorbei wie im Flug. Ich kann dieses Hotel nur weiterempfehlen aber nur mit Suite, die sind gross genug.
4.2 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Clean comfortable room with big balcony
- Big space for walking relaxing after first negative test
- Wifi is very fast and stable
I’m happy to choose this hotel for quarantine
The room are clean , large and comfortable
Everything is perfect 👍🏻
Highly recommended for the idle residence 👍🏻
2.7 Deluxe with Balcony
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
- Paid an additional $1000 baht to ride to city
Website is miss leading…. Transfer after lockdown it says is free. Yet I was charged an additional fee of 1000 baht
3.8 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Thank You, keep up the good service to your customers, The Junior Suite was very comfortable and spacious, enjoyed having the balcony to get fresh air and see a bit of the area from my room
4.3 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก เชิงลบ
Could stay here again. But would prefer better view..and not balcony towards the north. .WiFi very good.
4.5 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Efficient pick up at airport
- Check in smooth and straight forward
- Junior suite and deluxe double with connecting door ok for 2 adults and 3 children
- Comfortable and clean with plenty of water, coffee and bathroom supplies
- Varied food with kids menu
- 7\11 shopping good and quick
- Covid tests ok
- Vitamins supplied for the kids and flu jab for the adults
- Prompt and efficient checkout with quarantine certificates
- Not allowed out of your room for the duration( but this is down to the Thai government, despite vaccine and negative test results
As stated above, many positive points with the hotel and staff doing their best and following the government s guidelines
My only gripe is that my wife and I both had the vaccine, I was tested negative 72 hours before we left the UK and all of our tests on day 2 and day 5 were negative, so we should have been allowed some leisure time outside of our room after the second negative test
4.3 Deluxe with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- Ausführung der PCR-Tests war gut weder meine Frau noch ich verspüren schmerzen.Sehr hilfsbereites Personal.Hotel liegt ausserhalb vom Stadtkern. wir wurden nach der ASQ sogar nach Hause gefahren obwohl ich es am Anfang gar nicht mit dazu gebucht hatte.
- Mussten beim check in eine Kaution von 5000 THB hinterlegen die wir beim check out aber problemlos wieder zurück erhalten haben.
Ich kann das Idle Resistance nur jedem empfehlen. Wir würden unser ASQ wieder im Idle Resisdance machen
3.9 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- บุคคลนั้นช่วยเหลือดีและใจดีมาก ทำทุกอย่างเท่าที่พวกเขาทำได้ในช่วงเวลากักกันที่น่ากลัวซึ่งพวกเขาทำได้ พวกเขาทำได้ดีมาก และฉันรู้สึกเสียใจสำหรับพวกเขา บางคนต้องอยู่ข้างในและทำงานเป็นเดือนๆ ไม่มีวันหยุด
- ไม่มีทางเลือกมากมายสำหรับอาหาร อาหารเช้าไม่มีอะไรดีเลย เมนูเด็ก ๆ ทุกสัปดาห์และทุกวันเหมือนเดิม การซักผ้ามีราคาแพงมาก ซักผ้าอย่างเดียวดีกว่า ไม่มีอะไรที่คุณสามารถแขวนผ้าได้ ตรวจโควิด 2 ครั้ง จาก 3 ครั้ง สยอง..จมูกครึ่งหน้าเจ็บทั้งวัน
- พวกเขาไม่ได้รับอนุญาตให้ทำความสะอาด ตกลง. แต่มันก็เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่น และฉันเป็นโรคภูมิแพ้ฝุ่น เลยต้องเบลนด้วยตัวเองก่อน
ฉันไม่มีมุมมองอื่นของโรงแรมกักกันอื่น.. มันเลยยากที่จะเขียนว่ามันดีหรือไม่ดี กักกันแถวนี้ แพง อยู่แต่ในห้อง น่ากลัวอยู่แล้ว โดยเฉพาะกับเด็ก มันเหมือนอยู่ในคุก ตอนนี้ฉันรู้แล้วว่านักโทษรู้สึกอย่างไร มันยากที่จะออกไปในโลกหลังนี้ ถ้ามันนานกว่านี้ มาบี้คงไม่ต้องยอมที่จะออกไปเป็นอาฟเตอร์
4.3 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- การบริการที่เป็นเลิศจากพนักงาน
- มีการบำรุงรักษาเล็กน้อยในตัวเครื่อง
หน้าต่างสามารถเปิดได้และคุณภาพอากาศดี มันเป็นพื้นที่ที่ค่อนข้างนอกเมือง
เราเลือกงบประมาณและนี่คือราคาที่ดีที่สุดที่เราหาได้ เราพักที่นี่กับลูกเล็กๆ 3 คนของเรา และมันค่อนข้างกว้างขวาง เราจอง 2 ห้องพร้อมครัวขนาดเล็ก / ห้องนั่งเล่น ประตูห้องนอนปิดได้ ซึ่งช่วยให้เด็กๆ
มีทีวีในห้องนอน 2 ห้อง และทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่น
ฉันจะชื่นชมที่จะได้ห้องที่มีระเบียงโดยไม่มีค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติมเมื่อเดินทางมาถึง แต่นั่นไม่ใช่ตัวเลือก
โดยรวมแล้วเป็นประสบการณ์ที่ดี
การกักกันไม่ใช่เรื่องง่ายโดยเฉพาะกับเด็กเล็ก ฉันหวังว่าเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐจะอนุญาตให้โรงแรมปล่อยให้ผู้คนออกไปข้างนอกแม้ว่าจะเป็นเวลาหนึ่งชั่วโมงทุก ๆ วันเพื่อให้แต่ละครอบครัวได้ใช้เวลาพักผ่อน
4.7 Junior suite with Balcony
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- อาหารเป็นเลิศ
- บริการรวดเร็วและเข้าใจ
- ห้องพักสะอาด ผ้าเช็ดตัวใหม่ ครึ่งทาง
- ห้องกว้างพอสำหรับสองคน
- ตรวจวัดอุณหภูมิวันละ 2 ครั้ง
- หน้าต่างเปิดโล่ง
- เตียงขนาดคิงไซส์แสนสบาย
- โสดอยู่ด้วยกันได้ไม่ต้องถาม
- รับที่สนามบินและ 7/11 สั่งได้อย่างราบรื่นและง่ายดาย จัดระเบียบได้ดีมาก
- wifi อาจหยาบแต่พอใช้ได้
- ดู Netflix ในทีวีจอใหญ่ไม่ได้
ฉันอยากจะแนะนำคนว่างถ้าคุณต้องการ asq ที่สะดวกสบาย เงียบสงบ และสะอาดใกล้กรุงเทพฯ ทุกอย่างถูกจัดเป็นอย่างดีและดำเนินการที่นี่ พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีและเป็นมิตรมาก และตัวห้องก็กว้างขวางเพียงพอสำหรับราคาเท่านี้ อาหารอร่อยมากและคุณสามารถสั่งเครื่องดื่มพิเศษ ฯลฯ จาก 7/11
5.0 Deluxe with Balcony
เพื่อนของฉันและฉันเพิ่งเสร็จสิ้นการกักกัน 2 สัปดาห์ที่ The Idle Residence asq และมีประสบการณ์ที่ดีจริงๆ ก่อนมาถึงประเทศไทยเรารู้สึกประหม่าและค่อนข้างกลัวที่จะติดอยู่ในห้องเป็นเวลา 14 วัน แต่เราดีใจมากที่เราเลือกโรงแรมนี้
พักในห้องดีลักซ์ซึ่งใหญ่และทันสมัยพร้อมระเบียงกว้างขวางซึ่งเราสามารถวางโต๊ะและเก้าอี้ขนาดเล็กไว้นั่งและเรามีวิวสระว่ายน้ำที่สวยงาม เรายังสามารถอาบแดดในตอนเช้า เตียงมีขนาดใหญ่และมีโซฟาและทีวีขนาดใหญ่และห้องมีเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ควบคุมได้ พวกเขาให้บัญชี Netflix แก่เราและ wifi ก็ใช้งานได้ดีตลอดเวลา
พนักงานเป็นกันเองและเอาใจใส่มาก พวกเขาให้ทุกอย่างที่เราต้องการทันที และยังส่งคำสั่งซื้อ 7-11 ให้อีกด้วย
อาหารอร่อยมาก มีเมนูให้เลือกทุกวันสำหรับอาหารเช้า กลางวัน และเย็น
นอกจากนี้ยังมีบริการรูมเซอร์วิสที่มีให้เลือกทั้งแบบไทยและแบบตะวันตก
เรามีตู้เย็นขนาดใหญ่เพื่อให้เครื่องดื่มเย็น ไมโครเวฟสำหรับอุ่นอาหาร และกาต้มน้ำพร้อมชาและกาแฟฟรีเมื่อมาถึง
พวกเขามารับเราที่หน้าสนามบินและวางกระเป๋าไว้ในห้องของเราในขณะที่เราเช็คอินอย่างราบรื่น พวกเขายังรวมบริการรับส่งฟรีหลังการเข้าพักของคุณไปยังสถานที่ใดก็ได้ภายใน 70 กม.
ประสบการณ์ทั้งหมดนั้นน่าพอใจมากและไม่สามารถแนะนำได้เพียงพอสำหรับการเข้าพัก asq ที่ยอดเยี่ยมและราบรื่น
:)
3.6 Superior
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- โรงแรม ห้องพัก และพนักงานดี
- อาหาร ASQ ที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจ ห้ามเดินข้างนอกตลอดเวลาเมื่อโรงแรมอื่นอนุญาตให้คุณทำเช่นนั้นหลังจากการทดสอบเป็นลบ และความกดดันจากเพื่อนพนักงานโรงแรมให้เพิ่มบิลของคุณโดยสั่งอาหารราคาแพงจากการซื้อกลับบ้าน เมนู.
โรงแรม ห้องพัก และพนักงานดีมาก ห้องพักสะดวกสบาย เราจองห้องจูเนียร์สวีทพร้อมระเบียง (ซึ่งเป็นห้องนอน 1 ห้องที่มีพื้นที่นั่งเล่นและครัวแยกต่างหากในราคา 80,000 บาท (แพงมาก) แต่นาทีสุดท้ายโรงแรมก็ส่งอีเมลหาเราและบอกว่าไม่มีห้องระเบียงเลย บอกเราว่าพวกเขายังคงให้เราอยู่ในห้องจูเนียร์สวีทที่ไม่มีระเบียงในราคา 75,000 บาท โรงแรมรวมรถรับส่งไปยัง Airbnb ของเราหลังจากกักกันและช่วยเราซื้อของชำก่อนส่งเรา อาหารที่รวมอยู่ในแพ็คเกจกักกันไม่มีเกลือ มันมีเครื่องเทศอื่น ๆ แต่ไม่มีเกลือ เราบอกว่าเราต้องสั่งอาหารจากเมนูซื้อกลับบ้านถ้าเราต้องการเกลือ แต่แพ็คเกจ ASQ นั้นแพงมากจนเราไม่สามารถทำเช่นนั้นได้ เราไม่เคยได้รับอนุญาต ออกมาเดินเล่นและต้องอยู่ในห้องขังตลอด 15 วัน เนื่องจากเที่ยวบินของเรามาถึงหลัง 18.00 น. ของวันแรก เราจึงถูกบังคับให้กักตัวเพิ่มอีก 1 คืนโดยอัตโนมัติ ฉันจะไม่ทำประสบการณ์นี้ซ้ำ เทียบเท่ากับการจ่ายเงิน ปิด ถึง $3,000 USD ให้ติดคุกเป็นเวลา 2 สัปดาห์โดยที่คุณไม่รู้สึกโดนแดด ฉันขอแนะนำให้นักท่องเที่ยวใช้จ่ายเงินโดยที่การกักกันที่เกินราคานี้ไม่ได้ถูกบังคับกับผู้คน
4.5 Superior
พนักงานให้ความช่วยเหลือดีมาก ฉันลืมนำอแดปเตอร์มาด้วยและพวกเขาก็มอบแบบเดียวกันให้ฉันตลอดการเข้าพัก ห้องพักสะอาด เหนือสิ่งอื่นใดฉันก็พอใจ