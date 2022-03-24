BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Raweekanlaya Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
690 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Raweekanlaya Bangkok is ideally situated in the popular area of Khaosan. This historic property was originally built in the late 1800’s as formal residence of the governess of His Majesty King Vajiravudh or Rama VI, the sixth monarch of Siam under the house of Chakri. The residence is also remnant of Thewet Palace which used to be located in the area. Guest rooms at The Raweekanlaya Bangkok reflect a sophisticated interplay between modern comforts and traditional Thai décor of the Rama VI era with artistic elements including Thai poems dedicated to each guest rooms. The hotel offers guest rooms facing the city in an annex building, as well as a more tranquil and exclusive garden area. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Raweekanlaya Bangkok is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

Address / Map

164-172 Krung Kasem Road, Bang Khun Phrom, Phra Nakhon, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

