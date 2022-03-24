The Raweekanlaya Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, The Raweekanlaya Bangkok is ideally situated in the popular area of Khaosan. This historic property was originally built in the late 1800’s as formal residence of the governess of His Majesty King Vajiravudh or Rama VI, the sixth monarch of Siam under the house of Chakri. The residence is also remnant of Thewet Palace which used to be located in the area. Guest rooms at The Raweekanlaya Bangkok reflect a sophisticated interplay between modern comforts and traditional Thai décor of the Rama VI era with artistic elements including Thai poems dedicated to each guest rooms. The hotel offers guest rooms facing the city in an annex building, as well as a more tranquil and exclusive garden area. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Raweekanlaya Bangkok is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Bangkok.

