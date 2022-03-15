KRABI TEST & GO

The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.1
rating with
164 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 0
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 1
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 2
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 3
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 4
The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing district of Krabi, The Pavilions Anana Krabi is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Pavilions Anana Krabi offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The Pavilions Anana Krabi is home to 59 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including yoga room, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, spa. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Krabi, make The Pavilions Anana Krabi your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Pavilions Anana Krabi, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Pavilions Anana Krabi
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1004 Moo.2, Soi Suan Tu Rian, Tambol Aonang, Amphoe Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Chada Thai Village
7.9
rating with
691 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Ananta Burin Resort
8.2
rating with
1479 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU