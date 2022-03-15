The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, sightseeing district of Krabi, The Pavilions Anana Krabi is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Pavilions Anana Krabi offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The Pavilions Anana Krabi is home to 59 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, towels, clothes rack, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including yoga room, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, spa. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Krabi, make The Pavilions Anana Krabi your home away from home.
1004 Moo.2, Soi Suan Tu Rian, Tambol Aonang, Amphoe Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000