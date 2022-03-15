The Pavilions Anana Krabi - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
The Pavilions Anana Krabi 在甲米的海滩、餐厅和观光区提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Pavilions Anana Krabi 提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的便利设施，让疲惫的旅客充满活力。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、出租车服务。 The Pavilions Anana Krabi 拥有 59 间客房。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如壁橱、毛巾、衣架、拖鞋、免费速溶咖啡等舒适设施。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括瑜伽室、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、潜水、水疗中心。如果您正在甲米寻找舒适便利的住宿，那么让 The Pavilions Anana Krabi 成为您的家外之家。