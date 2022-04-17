BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
862 reviews
Updated on April 17, 2022
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 0
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 1
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 2
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 3
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 4
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consisting of less than 60 apartments, The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin provides exceptional service. These serviced apartments are located near the Rama IX King's Park, built in 1987 to commemorate the King's 60th birthday. Both the Seri Center and Seacon Square are close to the apartment and provide ample shopping opportunities. Despite being serviced apartments, a restaurant as well as room service is included. Families in transit and corporates attending events at the BITEC exhibition center will find this location to be an ideal one. The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a convenient location, and a relaxing ambience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

26 Srinakarin 59 Road, Nongbon, Prawet, Bangkok, Thailand, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Partner Hotels

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU