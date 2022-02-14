BANGKOK TEST & GO

Beat Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Beat Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Beat Hotel Bangkok in a prioritized manner, and Beat Hotel Bangkok will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Hotel Refund Policy We offer free cancellation with full refund with at least 7 days’ notice being given. We offer free amendment of arrival date with at least 1 days’ notice being given. Failure to arrive at the hotel without prior notice (no-show), the total room charge will be non-refundable. In case of a cancellation due to external factors such as flight cancellation, positive Covid-19 Test, hotel offers full refund. Supporting evidence needs to be provided at least 2 days prior to arrival to be eligible for this refund.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 23
฿13,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Beat Hotel Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Beat Hotel Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Beat Hotel Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Beat Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Beat Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

5/4-5/5 Soi Preedeepanomyong 1 Sukhumvit 71 Prakanong,Wattana,, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU