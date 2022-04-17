BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

862レビューによる評価
更新日 April 17, 2022
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 0
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 1
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 2
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 3
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 4
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Image 5
+23 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consisting of less than 60 apartments, The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin provides exceptional service. These serviced apartments are located near the Rama IX King's Park, built in 1987 to commemorate the King's 60th birthday. Both the Seri Center and Seacon Square are close to the apartment and provide ample shopping opportunities. Despite being serviced apartments, a restaurant as well as room service is included. Families in transit and corporates attending events at the BITEC exhibition center will find this location to be an ideal one. The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a convenient location, and a relaxing ambience.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarinゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

26 Srinakarin 59 Road, Nongbon, Prawet, Bangkok, Thailand, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

パートナーホテル

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
との評価
1458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU