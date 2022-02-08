BANGKOK TEST & GO

Gate43 airport hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 0
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 1
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 2
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 3
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 4
Gate43 airport hotel - Image 5
+14 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 13 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Gate43 airport hotel in a prioritized manner, and Gate43 airport hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe King Pool View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Lake View 22
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Swimming Pool

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

Amenities / Features

  • All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Gate43 airport hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Gate43 airport hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

439-439/1 M.15 King kaew road soi 43, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
rating with
441 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU