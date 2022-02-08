Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe King Pool View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features International Channels Internet - Wifi Netflix Swimming Pool

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Lake View 22 m² ฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 5th Day Test & Go Features International Channels Internet - Wifi Netflix Swimming Pool

Gate43 airport hotel, 15 min to Suvarnabhumi airport, 24 hr shuttle bus service, modern, cozy, clean, joy.

Amenities / Features All room has a nice view, Pool view and Lake view

