BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+21 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Grand Lord Boutique Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 26
฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Connecting Room
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Corner Double Room 34
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Exclusive Suite 50
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

Located 20 minutes from Survarnabhumi Airport, this 5-star boutique hotel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all the lively city has to offer. At Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, visitors are minutes away from such attractions as BITEC Convention Centre, Seacon Square, Paradise Park Mall, and Rama IX Royal Park. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is committed to ensuring that guests’ stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities can be found here - such as a restaurant, a karaoke bar, and meeting facilities for drinking, dining, and entertainment. Step into one of 79 exclusive rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of room facilities such as large LCD TV, satellite/cable TV with multiple channels, Wi-Fi, and a mini-bar plus room service. The fitness room and indoor swimming pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand Lord Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Grand Lord Boutique Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

919/1 Srinagarindra Rd., Suan Luang, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU