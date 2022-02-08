Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 55 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 in a prioritized manner, and Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refundable

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Simplex 43 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Washing Machine Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants One Bedroom - Duplex 56 m² ฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Balcony (Full Access)

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42 is a modern Japanese-inspired hotel with a location that makes Bangkok very easy to access. The hotel is on the fringe of the Ekkamai-Thonglor neighbourhood, with its world-class shopping, entertainment, and ever-evolving nightlife. Just 230 metres away is the shopping, restaurant and lifestyle megacentre Gateway Ekamai, and 600 metres away is the eight-screen Major Cineplex cinema complex. A one-minute walk from the hotel is Bangkok Mediplex, the pioneering one-stop complex for all wellness and health needs. Sukhumvit Hospital is 600 metres away, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital is nearby. Also 600 metres distance is St Andrew International School. The Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station is 260 metres away, and two stops along the line is the enormous EM District, with its Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere complexes. Convenient access to the expressway

Amenities / Features 55in flat-screen HDTV

Free high-speed Wi-Fi

Kitchenette

Sitting area

Desk

Washer

Safe

Hair dryer

Iron / Ironing board

Bathrobes

Rain shower

Washlet

Bottled water

Split-Air conditioning

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels