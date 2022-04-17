모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.
Consisting of less than 60 apartments, The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin provides exceptional service. These serviced apartments are located near the Rama IX King's Park, built in 1987 to commemorate the King's 60th birthday. Both the Seri Center and Seacon Square are close to the apartment and provide ample shopping opportunities. Despite being serviced apartments, a restaurant as well as room service is included. Families in transit and corporates attending events at the BITEC exhibition center will find this location to be an ideal one. The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a convenient location, and a relaxing ambience.