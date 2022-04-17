BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
оценка с
862
April 17, 2022
Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consisting of less than 60 apartments, The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin provides exceptional service. These serviced apartments are located near the Rama IX King's Park, built in 1987 to commemorate the King's 60th birthday. Both the Seri Center and Seacon Square are close to the apartment and provide ample shopping opportunities. Despite being serviced apartments, a restaurant as well as room service is included. Families in transit and corporates attending events at the BITEC exhibition center will find this location to be an ideal one. The Park Nine Hotel Srinakarin is perfect for travelers who want unique accommodation, a convenient location, and a relaxing ambience.

Адрес / Карта

26 Srinakarin 59 Road, Nongbon, Prawet, Bangkok, Thailand, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

