PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
rating with
3857 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 0
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 1
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 2
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 3
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 4
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 5
+42 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Grass Serviced Suites, located in South Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Grass Serviced Suites, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, kitchen. The ambiance of The Grass Serviced Suites is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. The Grass Serviced Suites is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

599/10 Pattaya Tai Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU