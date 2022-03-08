PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2

3857レビューによる評価
更新日 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Grass Serviced Suites, located in South Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Grass Serviced Suites, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, kitchen. The ambiance of The Grass Serviced Suites is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. The Grass Serviced Suites is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

住所/地図

599/10 Pattaya Tai Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

