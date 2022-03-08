PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
оценка с
3857
Обновление March 8, 2022
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 0
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 1
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 2
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 3
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 4
The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind - Image 5
+42 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Grass Serviced Suites, located in South Pattaya, Pattaya, is a popular choice for travelers. Situated only 1 Km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Grass Serviced Suites, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, kitchen. The ambiance of The Grass Serviced Suites is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. The Grass Serviced Suites is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Grass Serviced Suites by At Mind
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

599/10 Pattaya Tai Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Отели-партнеры

Lewit Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
8 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
5 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
рейтинг с
856 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU