BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
rating with
239 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 0
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 1
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 2
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 3
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 4
Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Image 5
+19 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Siri Poshtel Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Siri Poshtel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens, locker, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Siri Poshtel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Siri Poshtel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Siri Poshtel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

114 Prangsanphasart lane, Tanao Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
rating with
1324 reviews
From ฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
rating with
1352 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU