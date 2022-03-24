BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Poshtel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
note avec
239 avis
Mis à jour le March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Siri Poshtel Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Siri Poshtel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, linens, locker, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Siri Poshtel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

Si vous étiez un client de Siri Poshtel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
114 Prangsanphasart lane, Tanao Road, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

