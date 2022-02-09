Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is luxury with a breathtaking view. Encounter the richness of nature and the exotic experience in many aspects. Be embraced by spectacular views and our pampering service. With a total of 80 rooms, pool villas and pool villa suites we provide the perfect spot for you to unwind and be embraced by nature. Our rooms and villas range from 50 up to 300 square meters. Whether spending time with your family as a couple or holding a special event, Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is always welcoming you with our attentive service. Every room and villa features rain shower and luxurious bathtubs, mini bar, tea selection and fully automated, premium coffee maker. Additional luxurious enhancements and sitting areas are to be found in each of our accommodations.