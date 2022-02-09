SAMUI TEST & GO

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.8
rating with
1615 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 0
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 1
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 2
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 3
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 4
Silavadee Pool Spa Resort - Image 5
+27 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is luxury with a breathtaking view. Encounter the richness of nature and the exotic experience in many aspects. Be embraced by spectacular views and our pampering service. With a total of 80 rooms, pool villas and pool villa suites we provide the perfect spot for you to unwind and be embraced by nature. Our rooms and villas range from 50 up to 300 square meters. Whether spending time with your family as a couple or holding a special event, Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is always welcoming you with our attentive service. Every room and villa features rain shower and luxurious bathtubs, mini bar, tea selection and fully automated, premium coffee maker. Additional luxurious enhancements and sitting areas are to be found in each of our accommodations.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Silavadee Pool Spa Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

208/66 Moo 4, Maret,, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Lamai Samui
8.5
rating with
338 reviews
From ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU