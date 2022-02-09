シラヴァディプールスパリゾート - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

シラヴァディプールスパリゾートは、息を呑むような景色を望む豪華なリゾートです。多くの面で自然の豊かさとエキゾチックな体験に出会う。壮大な景色と私たちの贅沢なサービスに受け入れられてください。合計80室の客室、プールヴィラ、プールヴィラスイートをご用意しており、リラックスして自然に囲まれるのに最適な場所です。私たちの部屋と別荘は50から300平方メートルの範囲です。ご家族でカップルで過ごす場合でも、特別なイベントを開催する場合でも、シラヴァディプールスパリゾートは常に行き届いたサービスでお客様をお迎えします。すべての客室とヴィラには、レインシャワーと豪華なバスタブ、ミニバー、お茶のセレクション、完全自動化されたプレミアムコーヒーメーカーが備わっています。追加の豪華な拡張機能とシッティングエリアは、各宿泊施設にあります。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい シラヴァディプールスパリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す シラヴァディプールスパリゾート すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。

パートナーホテル チャウエンノイプールヴィラ 8 との評価

464 レビュー から ฿-1 スカイビーチホテル 9.5 との評価

23 レビュー から ฿-1