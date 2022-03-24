BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
742 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. Only 3 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 429 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok your home away from home.

Address / Map

No 41 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok, Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

