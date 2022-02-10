BANGKOK TEST & GO

Modena by Fraser Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
4784 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Modena by Fraser Bangkok, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 33 Km from the city center and 33 Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Modena by Fraser Bangkok, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Modena by Fraser Bangkok apart from other hotels in the city. Guests can choose from 238 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, sauna, steamroom. Whatever your purpose of visit, Modena by Fraser Bangkok is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Modena by Fraser Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Modena by Fraser Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

2527 FYI Center, Rama 4 Rd., Khlongtoei District, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

