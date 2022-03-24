BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7

742レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. Only 3 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 429 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok your home away from home.

住所/地図

No 41 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok, Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

