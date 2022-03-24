BANGKOK TEST & GO

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
742
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 24, 2022
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. Only 3 Km from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Guests can choose from 429 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok your home away from home.

No 41 Sukhumvit 16, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey, Bangkok, Thailand, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

